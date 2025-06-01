German MEP Christine Anderson explains why governments are voluntarily relinquishing their governing powers to the WHO.



"They figured out during Covid [that] they could not impose what they really wanted to impose on us without running the risk of not being re-elected."



"So in order to protect the politicians... they need to relinquish the decision making into an unelected body."



"They can then say: We would not have locked you up in your home. We would not have closed the schools. It was the WHO. We can't do anything about it."



"That's how this works."



