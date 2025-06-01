© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German MEP Christine Anderson explains why governments are voluntarily relinquishing their governing powers to the WHO.
"They figured out during Covid [that] they could not impose what they really wanted to impose on us without running the risk of not being re-elected."
"So in order to protect the politicians... they need to relinquish the decision making into an unelected body."
"They can then say: We would not have locked you up in your home. We would not have closed the schools. It was the WHO. We can't do anything about it."
"That's how this works."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
