Richard Leonard Show





July 9, 2023





In this episode of the Richard Leonard Show, Richard delves into the subject of transgender representation in the US military. Is the military's acceptance of change a signal of defeat?





Before we dive into this week's fascinating episode of the Richard Leonard Show, we encourage all our listeners to chime in and share your thoughts and opinions in the comment section.





The episode features a deep dive into the life of Maj. Rachel Jones, a trans soldier who has recently been celebrated for her courage and determination. With a history of personal struggles dating back to her childhood, Jones has now found herself at the center of a widespread debate, as her experience raises pertinent questions about military preparedness, societal change, and the effects these headlines might have on America's standing on the global stage.





This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2z33vy-major-trans-ition-us-military-prepares-for-defeat.html