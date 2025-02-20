Neuralink Soul Trap TECH - Can't Believe this...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hilarious, those in the government auditing Elon's Soul Trap technology (Neuralink) are fired. The rise of the WEF technocrat government. The Ai God is being implemented under the guise of stopping corruption. Ai Gov and the bio digital convergence brought to you via the false prophet who's god is scientism??? Time will tell.