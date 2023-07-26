© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Turmeric Coconut Granola
- 4 cups old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
- 1 cups HRS Organic Raw Cashews
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut chips
- 1/3 cup HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
- 1/3 cup water
- 2 Tbl HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder
- 1/4 tsp of HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
- 1 tsp ginger
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp HRS Organic Ground Black Pepper
1. Mix oats, coconut palm sugar, cashews and coconut chips in a large bowl.
2. In a separate bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients together.
3. Combine the liquid mixture with the dry mixture. Stir until
4. Spread onto a large baking sheet
5. Slow bake in oven at 250F for 1.5 - 2 hours.
6. Let the granola cool before storing in a jar or airtight container.