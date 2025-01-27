BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Deliberate Destruction of America and the World
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
207 views • 7 months ago
Jan 26, 2025

Join us for a powerful interview with Debra Tavares as she uncovers the shocking evidence behind what many believe are deliberate wildfires. Through countless documents, Debra exposes a disturbing agenda aimed at reshaping the world and laying the groundwork for a New Global Order. This eye-opening broadcast explores the links between these devastating events and the broader plan for global transformation. Inspired by the late Dr. Lorraine Day’s groundbreaking book, The Deliberate Destruction of America and the World, we dive deep into the hidden truths that are reshaping our future. Don’t miss this crucial discussion—your perspective on what’s really happening may never be the same.

trumpamericaworlddewfiredestructiondeliberateisraeli news livenew global orderdebra tavares
