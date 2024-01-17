Satire but true.

Best speech on Davos ever. Even if it is fake.

I heard this video was popular today.

New WEF Participant Crashes 2024 Davos Meeting.

From Damon Imani on Rumble.

Damon Imani is an Iranian producer and artist based in Denmark, who creates video content related to various topics, including societal issues, news, and current events. Known for his satirical approach, Imani draws attention to societal and political issues through his work.





With the tense political climate of the world in the 2016-20 era, Imani's content gained traction from social media users from both sides, as well as public figures such as Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, Elon Musk, and many other influential figures. His work has also been featured in major media outlets such as USA Today, InfoWars, The Associated Press, BPR Politics And Business, and many more.





