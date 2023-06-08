[Nov 18, 2015] TFR - 48 - Revolutionary Radio with Mark Sargent and Patricia Steere on Flat Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, I interviewed Mark Sargent of Strange World and Patricia Steere of Flat Earth and Other Hot Potatoes about some of their guests and issues concerning the idea we could be on a flat Earth.
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy