Terral03.com Black Star Report for Wednesday, November 08, 2023
805 views • 11/08/2023

More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. 15 Year Old Emma Kok Sings Voilà: https://youtu.be/KdIhq1tb8Co?si=KtRbUAJMKZJNGIWF

--

The First Thing You Should Do After Martial Law Is Declared

https://www.askaprepper.com/the-first-thing-you-should-do-after-martial-law-is-declared/

--

Gates-Funded Plan to Vaccinate 86 Million Girls Against HPV Will ‘Unleash Mass Casualty Event,’ Critic Says

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gates-gavi-invest-vaccinate-african-girls-hpv/

--

THE BIGGER PLOT: Why Israel is deliberately carrying out ATROCITIES in Gaza

https://www.brighteon.com/a7cec727-dc2e-417a-af1e-f0d3592d8d1a

--

Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Miles Franklin: http://www.milesfranklin.com/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].

Mention Terral Croft for discount

--

Bioweapon Threats:

Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for $100 that includes shipping. Non-sub for $115.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.


Mystery Report: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03 


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
5gww3bioweaponwuhancytokine stormterralterral03nanobotshemorrhagic fevertradcatknightcovid-19fort detrickandy schectmanmrnahydrogelbuy nano silverblack starsubstacktodd callendernasa future warfaremarburgmiles franklindr ana mihalceananofilament replication inhibitor
