On October 3, Russia and Ukraine exchanged massive strikes in each other’s rear regions

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the past night, 113 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defense systems on duty. Most of these, 73 UAVs, were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region. Other drones targeted Voronezh, Kursk and Bryansk regions. The Ukrainian military attempts massive drone strikes in Russian rear on a regular basis but they rarely reach Russian military facilities. According to preliminary reports, today’s attack did not result in any heavy damage.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are pounding enemy military across Ukraine. Last night, Russian strikes were recorded in a dozen Ukrainian regions, including the capital Kiev. Explosions thundered in the central Vinnitsa, Poltava, Khmelnitsk regions, as well as in the western Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk, not to mention the war-torn eastern part of the country.

In Kharkiv, Ukrainian propaganda is trying its best to pass off the destruction in an apartment building as a result of a strike of Russian upgraded heavy bombs; but the footage clearly shows that the damage could not be compared to the destruction caused by such a powerful type of weapon. Apparently, this is another fault of Ukrainian air defense. Moreover, the locals reported that Ukrainian artillery was shelling the residential areas in the city. It is not clear whether Ukrainian artillery was trying to intercept Russian drones or it was aimed at inflicting more damage to civilian infrastructure necessary for propaganda.

The Ukrainian military lost the night strike battle and is suffering more defeats on the battlefields along the entire front. New frontlines start moving in the Donbass.

Amid the standoff in Volchansk, Russian forces repelled the enemy from the town of Stanitsa located on the western bank of the Seversky Donets River.

After prolonged positional battles, Russian forces launched offensive operations and achieved new victories in the Seversk direction. On October 2, the Russian army took control of the village of Verhnekamenskoe. The liberated settlement is located only four kilometers east of the main Ukrainian stronghold of Seversk.

Russian assault groups are breaking trhough Ukrainian defense in heavy urban battles in Toretsk. The Russian zone of control is slightly expanding both in the city and in the local urban agglomeration. Russians advanced in Leonidovka located on the southwestern outskirts.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces are surrounding Tsukurino. They advanced north of the settlement and took control of the dump of mine No. 40, which is an important height on the southern flank.

Meanwhile, the mop up operations continue in the fallen fortress of Ugledar. Russians regroup and replenish forces for further offensive.

Mirrored - South Front





