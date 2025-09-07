BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are you willing to die to know the Truth?
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
39 views • 1 week ago

Matthew 16 :25 For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.

Romans 12 :1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service.

John 14 :6 Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me."

video clips from "THE Fabric Is TORN ASUNDER and The WIZARD REVEALED. Your DEATH SENTENCE OVERTURNED", "SERPENT DEFEATED! Every NEW BEGINNING is Some Other BEGINNING'S END - THE KING Is COMING !! WATCH !", and "The SCRIPTURE You MUST KNOW to UNDERSTAND The BIBLE and Unrolling the SCROLL .The Word Is WIDE OPEN!" by Jonathan Kleck.

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior and King

