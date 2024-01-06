Create New Account
Hey Eugene, Let’s Address Eugenics & the Idea of Being Well Born
Crrow777 Radio
Hey Eugene, Let’s Address Eugenics & the Idea of Being Well Born

The idea of eugenics is little different than the way animals are treated at dog pounds. Treating animals in this way is often shameful which shows the un-defendable practice that is eugenics. This practice went unopposed until 1979 in the US and was even backed by the Supreme Court. Justice (Just-us) anyone?

Episode 090 - January 2018

