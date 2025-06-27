BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ENDGAME CONFIRMED: The Last-Ditch Elite Plan to Enslave Humanity... | 40K FootView Ep. 60
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
331 views • 2 months ago

Join Sean Morgan from the 40,000-Foot View as he sits down with geopolitical analyst Josh Reid for a high-level breakdown of the hidden forces shaping our world. In this explosive episode, they dive into:


The Shadow War: Who’s really pulling the strings behind global conflicts, and how the deep state’s grip is being dismantled.


Economic Warfare: The truth about currency collapses, CBDCs, and the battle for financial sovereignty.


Technological Tyranny: AI, surveillance, and the transhumanist agenda—what’s coming next?


Spiritual & Geopolitical Awakening: How grassroots movements are reclaiming power from corrupt elites.


Josh Reid brings his razor-sharp analysis to expose the elite’s playbook while offering hope for a freer future. Whether you’re a seasoned researcher or new to the truth movement, this conversation will leave you with a clearer understanding of the global chessboard.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
deep statenew world ordereconomic warfaretruth movementcurrency collapsefreedom fighterssean morganfinancial sovereigntypower shiftcorrupt elitesjosh reidglobal conflictshope for futureshadow warhidden forcesglobal chessboardgrassroots movementsai surveillance40000foot viewcbdc threattechnological tyrannytranshumanism agendaelite playbookgeopolitical awakeningawakening analysis
