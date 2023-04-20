🚨 Our Experts Weigh In: Will Your Retirement Accounts Survive a Currency Reset?

Streamed live 4/19/2023 #treasury #gold #economy

Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=QA4192023&month=2023-04

or Call 877-410-1414 Welcome to ITM Trading's Wednesday Q&A, where we answer your questions about the financial markets and global economy. In this episode, our President Eric Griffin and Chief Market Analyst Lynette Zang tackle some tough questions about the Great Reset, global debt, and the new CBDC system. They provide their expert insights on what's to come and what investors need to be aware of in the current economic climate. ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?QA4192023 For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTradi... Join our NEW Thrivers community! https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-thr... Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Question #:1 0:24 Question #:2 6:02 Question #:3 7:34 Question #4: 12:08 Question #5: 14:11 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/our-e... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS