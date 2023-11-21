BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘Chosen By Allah’ The Truth Behind Iran’s Mission to DESTROY The West Rumors of War Part 1
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 11/21/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 20, 2023

Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/13d971f7-dc95-45a7-998c-996f6f750da4 Link to Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/59ff44b0-3c74-4ff6-8e79-0c0fe15a7c9f

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently told Hamas it would NOT enter into the war against Israel and that the terrorist group had not given Iranian officials any prior warning of its attack on October 7th. Hmm…do we REALLY believe that? Because, in reality, Iran has not only been funding Hamas for years, but it has also publicly declared a mission to destroy America — and its allies — ever since it became a theocratic nation decades ago. Iran is willing to use any means possible to complete this goal…nuclear weapons included. But why? Why is there so much hatred against the West and its allies? What’s fueling this goal? In this three-part series, which originally aired in 2011, you’ll learn about the history and the dangerous ideology behind Iran’s every move, the way Democrats and the Obama administration facilitated its progress, and just how close Iran is to its nuclear war goals…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOuY0ipJ05o

Keywords
irandemocratsamericaobama administrationjihadtruthwarnuclearglenn beckdestroyhamasmissionayatollahthe westali khameneichosen by allah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy