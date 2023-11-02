What most people don't realise is that Hamas is creation of Israel and the CIA,

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What most people don’t realize is Hamas is a creation of Israel and the CIA put in place to ensure that no resolution to this issue is ever reached.
Hamas are the ultimate ‘controlled opposition’What most people don’t realize is Hamas is a creation of Israel and the CIA put in place to ensure that no resolution to this issue is ever reached. Hamas are the ultimate ‘controlled opposition’