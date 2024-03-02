© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mike Benz: New York Times CIA Ukraine story is a scandal of ‘staggering proportions’
Mike Benz, Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, says the recent New York Times article about CIA bases in Ukraine “is the same sort of dirty tricks, media relations tactics that the CIA does to manipulate foreign parliaments.” Benz says the CIA is using the New York Times to manipulate Congress into supporting additional funding to Ukraine.