NEW CAVE DISCOVERIES ARE REWRITING THE OUT OF AFRICA THEORY❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
173 views • 5 months ago

The discovery of the Misliya Cave hominin in the Middle East sent shock-waves through the world of paleoanthropology. A single upper jaw with teeth, dated to around 194,000 years ago, suggested that Homo sapiens, or at least a population strikingly similar to them, had left Africa far earlier than previously thought..


But was this truly an "exit," or could it have been the remnants of a larger, "Lost population" that had already spread across parts of Asia? Could this population have even migrated into Africa, rather than the other way around?


SOURCES:

https://www.science.org/content/article/ancient-jawbone-suggests-our-species-left-africa-40000-years-earlier-expected

https://www.sci.news/othersciences/anthropology/oldest-modern-human-fossil-israel-05667.html

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0047248422001397

https://nutcrackerman.com/2021/05/09/searching-origins-lineage-6-african-skulls-late-middle-pleistocene/


Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC60K1nSBG5S7-xIF9m0bysA/join


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7F1qInup9hQ

bait and switchpaleoanthropologymisliya cave hominin in the middle eastout of africa psyoplate-middle pleistocene
