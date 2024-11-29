© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump assembles Ben Shapiro's dream team of Israel-first cabinet members.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
354 views • 6 months ago
Ben Shapiro is giddy after Trump appoints several Israel-first Zionists to key positions in defense, foreign policy, and national security | On today's show, we break down the appointments of Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, Mike Huckaby, and Mike Walz | MAGA influencers remove content exposing Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles as big pharma lobbyist | Israeli govt threatens Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens | Musk and Vivek to head new DOGE--touted as the next "Manhattan Project" | huge voter fraud detected in WI Senate race | No nomination yet for RFK--will he get role as HHS head? | Trump promises mass deportations on day one | Israel eyes West Bank
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.