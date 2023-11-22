BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 002
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 11/22/2023

The City Gate Messianic Bible Study Ruth Chapter 1 SECTION 1 V01-05 in the days when the judges were judging SECTION 2 V06-13 Naomi tries to send her daughter’s back to their mother’s homes SECTION 3 V14-18 The real prayer of conversion SECTION 4 V19-22 Naomi and Ruth Return KEY VERSES: Rth 1:16 But Rut said, "Don't press me to leave you and stop following you; for wherever you go, I will go; and wherever you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God will be my God. Rth 1:17 Where you die, I will die; and there I will be buried. May YEHOVAH bring terrible curses on me, and worse ones as well, if anything but death separates you and me.“   Rth 1:22 This is how Na`omi returned, with Rut the woman from Mo'av, her daughter-in-law, accompanying her from the plain of Mo'av. They arrived in Beit-Lechem at the beginning of the barley harvest. 

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service. If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SOCIAL MEDIA: www.BGMCTV.org http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV www.youtube.com/bgmctv www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman https://vimeo.com/channels/bgmctv www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew www.gab.com/BGMCTV www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv https://usa.life/bgmctv Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV www.yeshuatube.org www.bgmctv.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy