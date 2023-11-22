BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 002

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The City Gate Messianic Bible Study Ruth Chapter 1 SECTION 1 V01-05 in the days when the judges were judging SECTION 2 V06-13 Naomi tries to send her daughter’s back to their mother’s homes SECTION 3 V14-18 The real prayer of conversion SECTION 4 V19-22 Naomi and Ruth Return KEY VERSES: Rth 1:16 But Rut said, "Don't press me to leave you and stop following you; for wherever you go, I will go; and wherever you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God will be my God. Rth 1:17 Where you die, I will die; and there I will be buried. May YEHOVAH bring terrible curses on me, and worse ones as well, if anything but death separates you and me.“ Rth 1:22 This is how Na`omi returned, with Rut the woman from Mo'av, her daughter-in-law, accompanying her from the plain of Mo'av. They arrived in Beit-Lechem at the beginning of the barley harvest.
We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service. If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV Our main website is www.bgmctv.org
SOCIAL MEDIA:
www.BGMCTV.org
http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV
www.youtube.com/bgmctv
www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman
https://vimeo.com/channels/bgmctv
www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew
www.gab.com/BGMCTV
www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv
https://usa.life/bgmctv
Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV
www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv
www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV
www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV
www.yeshuatube.org
www.bgmctv.org