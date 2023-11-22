BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 002

The City Gate Messianic Bible Study Ruth Chapter 1 SECTION 1 V01-05 in the days when the judges were judging SECTION 2 V06-13 Naomi tries to send her daughter’s back to their mother’s homes SECTION 3 V14-18 The real prayer of conversion SECTION 4 V19-22 Naomi and Ruth Return KEY VERSES: Rth 1:16 But Rut said, "Don't press me to leave you and stop following you; for wherever you go, I will go; and wherever you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God will be my God. Rth 1:17 Where you die, I will die; and there I will be buried. May YEHOVAH bring terrible curses on me, and worse ones as well, if anything but death separates you and me.“ Rth 1:22 This is how Na`omi returned, with Rut the woman from Mo'av, her daughter-in-law, accompanying her from the plain of Mo'av. They arrived in Beit-Lechem at the beginning of the barley harvest.

