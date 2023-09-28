Levels of Fellowship-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 27 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our Relationship with the Lord Is Constantly Progressing. We Can Be in Fellowship with the Father and the Son; but Once the Act of Sin is Committed We Need an Intercessor to Bring Us Back. When Sin Is Open and Unrepented and the Holy Spirit Is No Longer Convicting, Then the Enforcer Steps In and Brings Death.