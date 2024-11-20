What was lost as a result of my false arrest November 18th 2011

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

What I lost in all of this is hard to fathom and really hard, difficult for me to describe. For my entire life, since I was 10 years old, it's been my passion to cure cancer and other chronic diseases.

So I not only lost economically everything I'd worked for, I've lost my ability to live my passion, so I no longer get to do what I've spent more than 40 years doing, just the gift that I was given to, to pursue.

I always thought I'd be able to do this and that nobody could steal my integrity or my life's work. And in fact, I have lost my reputation and my reputation of impeccable science and integrity, that is perhaps the most painful realization of this whole adventure.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/13/2014

