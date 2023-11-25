BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
REUPLOAD - I Am Coming Out As a Bullying Survivor
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Tami's Topics Of The Week
20 views • 11/25/2023

I deleted the original.video from my social media channels, and reuploaded it. I grew up in a low income housing project, and because of this, I was often the target of school bullying, for not having the latest fashions, and for not having money, among other things, and ultimately, I nearly ended up losing my life more than once because of this.

If anyone who has money stumbles across this video, yes, I know such people will want to make cruel, hateful comments to me about my financial situation, but maybe, just maybe, they can consider keeping those comments to themselves.

suicidebullyingrecoverysurvivorgrowing up without money
