REUPLOAD - I Am Coming Out As a Bullying Survivor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I deleted the original.video from my social media channels, and reuploaded it. I grew up in a low income housing project, and because of this, I was often the target of school bullying, for not having the latest fashions, and for not having money, among other things, and ultimately, I nearly ended up losing my life more than once because of this.
If anyone who has money stumbles across this video, yes, I know such people will want to make cruel, hateful comments to me about my financial situation, but maybe, just maybe, they can consider keeping those comments to themselves.