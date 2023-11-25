REUPLOAD - I Am Coming Out As a Bullying Survivor

I deleted the original.video from my social media channels, and reuploaded it. I grew up in a low income housing project, and because of this, I was often the target of school bullying, for not having the latest fashions, and for not having money, among other things, and ultimately, I nearly ended up losing my life more than once because of this.

If anyone who has money stumbles across this video, yes, I know such people will want to make cruel, hateful comments to me about my financial situation, but maybe, just maybe, they can consider keeping those comments to themselves.