RT News - November 5 2024 6AM GMT

Nov 5, 2024
rt.com
After months of buildup, smear campaigns and plot twists, it's finally the big day in the US presidential election. We'll bring you all the latest updates, insight and analysis in our special coverage here on RT. The International Monetary Fund claims Kenya failed to meet conditions to receive a new loan - that had already been approved. That's as the nation's treasury secretary describes the IMF's treatment of African countries as 'demeaning'. A majority of voters in Moldova cast their ballots in support of the incumbent president's opponent, but Maia Sandu manages to scrape the win with the help of voters abroad.