Episode #54 - Grow Like A Pro: Secrets of The Food Revolution w/ Ronald Cave

In this episode I welcome first time guest Ronald Cave who is my father, and has over 40 years experience in farming, animal husbandry, growing food and working the land in general.





With the way the world is going today these important skills of old are slowly being lost and with big corporations taking over our food supply, the majority of people only get their food from the supermarket which means that most of us have no clue of how to grow food or have any sort of food independence.





With food shortages soon upon us and our overlords pushing for us to eat bugs, many freedom minded people are looking to go off grid and live off the land so I wanted to bring my father on to the show to share his knowledge and expertise on how to do that successfully.





Connect with Ronald Cave below:





Email - [email protected]

WhatsApp: +1 246 239 6867





Connect with me via any of the links below:





Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases





If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!