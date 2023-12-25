4th Annual An Accordion Christmas With The Real Evan J

In the spirit of Christmas, I bring you my 4th annual attempt to play any song without flubbing it! Maybe by next year's show I will play a song or two without hitting the wrong buttons or keys. Some flashbacks to last year's show. Here's this year's playlist:
1. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
2. The Little Drummer Boy
3. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
4. Radio Jesus Podcast- Reading from Luke chapter 2
5. Special Appearance by Evancito: Illegalmente!
6. I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together (the Carol Burnett Goodbye Song)
7. Silent Night, Holy Night (Instrumental)
Enjoy!
Wishing you a very Merry Christmas.
With Peace and Love, Thanks and Praise to the Lord,
Evan J
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.