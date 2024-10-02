BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Falsehoods About Canada's Healthcare
Right Edition
Right Edition
7 months ago

This is How Much Canadians Pay For Free Public Health Care – 2022


We often boast about our free health care, and we use it to justify our higher taxes, especially to our friends south of the border. But, do you know the true cost of our public health care system?


Most Canadians are unaware of the cost as general government revenue funds Canada’s public health-care system.


https://www.todocanada.ca/this-is-how-much-canadians-pay-for-free-public-health-care-in-2022/



Massive new survey finds widespread frustration with access to primary health care


OurCare Initiative finds primary care is the top concern as 6 million people go without a family doctor


https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/primary-care-canada-10-000-canadians-report-1.7125990



Waiting Your Turn: Wait Times for Health Care in Canada, 2023 Report


Each year, the Fraser Institute surveys physicians across twelve specialties and the ten provinces in order to document the queues for visits to specialists and for diagnostic and surgical procedures in Canada. Waiting Your Turn: Wait Times for Health Care in Canada, 2023 Report reports the results of this year’s survey.


https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/waiting-your-turn-wait-times-for-health-care-in-canada-2023?language=en



The health system is bad now. It's going to get a lot worse — and here's why


In this instalment of the series Medicare Meltdown, we take a closer look at how Canada's aging population is straining our health-care system


https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/the-health-system-is-bad-now-its-going-to-get-a-lot-worse-and-heres-why



Despite high spending, Canada’s health-care system is failing badly


In the pandemic’s wake, with mounting surgical backlogs, physician shortages and burned out nurses, Canada’s health-care system is teetering. While some hope we can spend our way out of this problem, a new report finds that Canada is already the most expensive health-care system in the world but has little to show for it.


https://www.fraserinstitute.org/article/despite-high-spending-canadas-health-care-system-is-failing-badly



Canada’s health care crunch has become ‘horrific and inhumane,’ doctors warn


As Canada’s health-care system grapples with yet another season of respiratory illnesses, doctors are raising the alarm over its ability to stay afloat.


Emergency departments across the country are overwhelmed with patients waiting many hours to receive care due to a mix of factors including staffing shortages, overcrowding and a surge of viruses at this time of year.


https://globalnews.ca/news/10224314/canada-healthcare-emergency-room-crisis/



Why Americans Have Been Deceived About Canada's Health Care System


https://www.npr.org/2020/11/06/931990578/why-americans-have-been-deceived-about-canadas-health-care-system



Canadian doctors encouraged to bring up medically assisted death before their patients do


A guidance document produced by Canada’s providers of medically assisted death states that doctors have a professional obligation to bring up MAID


https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/canada-maid-medical-aid-in-dying-consent-doctors

