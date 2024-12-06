© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Fluconazole USP Grade (99% Purity) Capsules & Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fluconazole.html
What Is Fluconazole? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3zk4j3W
Which Types Of Fungus Can Fluconazole Kill? - (Science Based)
The Fluconazole Anti-Fungal Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3YW5lvQ
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Can Fluconazole Cross The Blood-Brain Barrier?
Fluconazole is a very effective anti-fungal medication. When used consistently and correctly, it can and will kill a wide variety of fungi.
But can it cross the blood-brain barrier where certain types of fungi reside in the human body? If you want to find out, watch this video, "Can Fluconazole Cross The Blood Brain Barrier? - (Science Based)" from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno