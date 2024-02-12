BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"We Do All Of This On Behalf Of You, The People" - James Freeman
America at War
America at War
89 views • 02/12/2024

Look guys and gals, I'm sorry, but this guy just really struck me as a Dildo!

A useless, overpaid, Criminal government DILDO who refuses to do his job!

It is exactly what is wrong with this country!

Prosecutors and DA's who refuse to enforce the Law in a FAIR ^ EQUAL manner.


The entire illegitimate government is little more than an organized crime syndicate!


original video: "We Do All Of This On Behalf Of You, The People"

https://youtu.be/jm26B43KQso


James Freeman has more links below the original video

Live and speak the TRUTH!

corruptionconstitutioncrimefirst amendmentpolicegovernmentlawphotographycourts
