John Solomon has unearthed official gov't docs that prove Joe & Hunter were working together in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
John Solomon has unearthed official government documents that prove Joe & Hunter were working together in Ukraine.
“The timetable, the overlaying of the two parallel tracks shows that Joe Biden & Hunter Biden were both working towards the same goal.”
John Solomon is putting together all the pieces of a very complicated puzzle. Well done 👏🏼
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13743