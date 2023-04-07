BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Here’s How Cities Manage Water Runoff
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 04/07/2023

"Have you ever wondered where all the rain goes? ☔

In this video, Gary Conley, the chief scientist of 2NDNATURE, explains what happens to water runoff in the urban setting:

According to Gary, the runoff from the city is then collected by a municipal, separate sewer system (MS4), which is a network of pipes, ditches, and channels designed to manage stormwater runoff. 💦

Then, the MS4 carries the runoff to a treatment facility or directly to a nearby body of water such as a river, lake, or ocean.

To discover more about 2NDNATURE and their work, visit https://www.2ndnaturewater.com/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
oceanwater managementwater runoff
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy