Trump Expects Arrest And Indictment Over J6 Velvet Rope Insurrection - Donald Trump is Stupid

Donald Chump announced on his lil social media app that doesn't work and
no one uses, called Loser Social, that he expects to be indicted over
the J6 Velvet Rope Insurrection. Chump is upset that he is being
inconvenienced by politically prosecution. The J6ers, in prison, have
had their whole life upset and unjustly ruined because of political
prosecution. Chump could have easily wrote a pardon for all his
supporters that he invited to his J6 boondoggle. The J6ers are being
politically prosecuted because chump is stupid and he stabbed them in
the back. Chump is being politically prosecuted just because Donald
Chump is Stupid
