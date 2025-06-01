New Video of the 9/11 Attack Released Today

New footage of the World Trade Center attack (impact, bombing or false flag) released today. This video contains previously unreleased material of the events of September 11th 2001. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. This video contains emotionally distressing scenes and strong language.

First impressions:

Video and audio from the second impact/bombing is missing or edited out.

Audio repeats in multiple places.

Video is edited in many places and is disjointed at times.

The camera on the dashboard doesn't move or slide around.

Original description:

This is the entire tape filmed by Ed S. on 9/11/2001, the tape was stored for over two decades and after members of the 9/11 Media Preservation group discovered its existence by a small portion of the video which was used in an Italian documentary in 2002 (without the owners permission or knowledge, a few clips were copied by a family member) we contacted Ed and he agreed to let us have it digitized for the first time in 20 years from the original HI8 tape.

Both “mainstream” and “alternative” media outlets continue to lie about 9/11. Those in the “truth movement” are controlled opposition, selling their audience a little bit of truth mixed in with lies, confusion, and misinformation. Ultimately, the goal of these gatekeepers is to lead people astray so they don’t discover the real agenda and hidden hand behind the 9/11 operation.

https://christiansfortruth.com/the-only-video-you-need-to-watch-about-9-11/

One of the best videos exposing the hidden hand behind 9/11 is Missing Links by Mike Delaney.

9/11 Missing Links Website

Mirrored with thanks to Between Two Towers

Rare 9/11 Information

Former EPA Head Admits She Was Wrong to Tell New Yorkers Post-9/11 Air Was Safe

Nearly 10K People have Gotten Cancer from Toxic 9/11 Dust

9/11 Respiratory Diseases Due to Toxic Dust and Fumes

Shanksville on 9/11: No Debris at the Crash Site

The ‘Boeing 757’ That Magically Vaporized in Shanksville on 9/11

"The last goal is to shape the emerging world order, to which end the US had to speed up the end of the present one by shaking the global economy to its core."

~ Donald J. Trump

