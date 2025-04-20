BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Custom-Made Furniture in El Salvador 🇸🇻 | What I Learned the Hard Way
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
16 views • 5 months ago

Looking to get custom made furniture in El Salvador? I’ll walk you through my full experience — from design to delivery — of having four pieces of furniture made by a talented local carpenter at Carpintería Jehová Jireh in Aguilares. If you’re new to El Salvador, struggling to find a reliable carpenter, or unsure where to start with custom furniture design, this video is for you. I’ll share my honest review, tips on negotiating prices, common pitfalls to avoid when mixing materials like plywood and hardwood, and how language barriers can impact your project. Plus, I’ll show you how beautifully it all turned out and why I’ll definitely be ordering more!

👉 Whether you're an expat living in El Salvador, a DIY design lover, or someone just curious about life and craftsmanship in Central America, this behind-the-scenes guide will inspire you.

📍 Featured: Custom furniture | Carpintería Jehová Jireh | Laurel wood | Plywood design tips | FB Marketplace El Salvador

 📦 BONUS: Why we didn’t bring furniture in our shipping container and what we learned from it!

Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and leave a comment if you want Jesus' contact info or tips on finding local craftsmen!

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]


Keywords
moving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorexpat life el salvadorel salvador vlogcustom furniture el salvadorhandmade furniturecarpenter el salvadorfurniture designlaurel wood furnitureplywood furniture tipsfb marketplace el salvadorel salvador carpenterjehova jireh carpentryexpat home setupel salvador craftsmanshipmade in el salvadorwood furniture el salvadorcustom built furnitureinterior design el salvadorsalvadoran carpenter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy