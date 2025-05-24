Thank You Lord For Your Blessings On Me Randall Franks & Cody Harvey Appalachian Sounds

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
57 views • 3 months ago

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with Cody Harvey of the Mountain Cove Bluegrass.

Harvey, the talented bluegrass performer was a 2011 Share America Foundation, Inc. Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholar and a Share America Foundation Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia and he performs from Chattanooga.

On "Thank You Lord For Your Blessings on Me" Cody Harvey plays guitar and sings the lead as Randall Franks plays fiddle and adds tenor harmony. Harvey shares the classic Easters Brother song as Randall share his Easter memories.

"Thank You Lord For Your Blessings on Me" (James, Edd and Russell Easter/ LeFevre Sing Music Publishing Co./BMI)

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

(Randall Franks/Peach Picked Publishing/BMI)

Copyright 2025 Peach Picked Productions

gospelappalachiabluegrasseaster brothers
