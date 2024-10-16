© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Note Gates' dupers delight everytime he tells a blatant lie...
"I think we'll succeed."
Bill Gates: "When we set the [UN Agenda 2030] Sustainable Development Goals, we didn't anticipate a pandemic."
"And so the goals we set for 2030... it feels a bit naïve, but every life saved really counts."
"We're talking about millions of lives. We're talking about making these countries stable, having health systems so that if a potential pandemic is getting started, they can stop it before it spreads globally."
"Yes, it's harder today than it was a few years ago to get through the noise level, to get this cause to be heard, but because it's about helping other humans, I think we'll succeed. We're very committed to it."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media