Putin met with Xi Jinping before the ceremonial reception for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. (4 day visit)

Other leaders have already arrived at the event.

China After the joint photo session, the SCO summit participants were invited to a ceremonial reception in their honor.

At the SCO summit, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held detailed talks, including a discussion of recent Russian-American contacts, according to Kremlin aide Ushakov.

Putin also met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, noting that there were many pressing issues to discuss, both bilateral and regional.

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia and Russia remain “brotherly nations.”

With Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, no meeting has taken place yet, but Ushakov confirmed that members of the Russian and Azerbaijani delegations have already been in contact.