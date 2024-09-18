BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pokrovsk Direction Liberation of Ukrainsk and Attacks by the Russian Armed Forces in Hrodivka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
40 views • 8 months ago

Pokrovsk Direction: Liberation of Ukrainsk and Attacks by the Russian Armed Forces in Hrodivka

Situation as of the end of September 17, 2024


🔻Russian forces continue to advance in the Pokrovsk direction. On the northern flank, fighting continues in Hrodivka, where Russian assault troops have advanced on the western outskirts of the settlement in the area of Krasnaya Street, allowing them to push the enemy out of the western part of the urban-type settlement south of the Zhuravka River.


Advances by the Russian Armed Forces are also being recorded in the northern part of the settlement. Judging by footage of strikes by the enemy, Russian units have occupied buildings on Yarovaya (Stakhanov) Street. Thus, less than a third of the city remains under the control of the enemy.


The situation between Novohrodivka and Hrodivka remains shrouded in the "fog of war" for now. Attacks by the enemy were recorded in the vicinity of Krytyi Yar, but it is unclear whether the AFU managed to consolidate there. Fighting continues west of Novohrodivka, and the enemy is actively counterattacking towards Mykhailivka near Selidovo.


🔻In addition, for several days in a row, reports of the success of Russian assault troops came from Ukrainsk. By the evening of September 17, footage appeared online (https://t.me/RtrDonetsk/27143) showing the flags of the 114th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade on the mine shaft "Ukraina", at the "Ukraina" cinema, and at school No. 12: this allows us to assert full control over the settlement, which, judging by panoramic shots, did not suffer much damage.


❗️The status of the slag heap on the western outskirts of the settlement is still in question. On the one hand, without control of the settlement, it is very problematic to occupy and supply positions on this height. On the other hand, as practice shows, Ukrainian formations often cling even to extremely inconvenient positions.


The capture of the city will also allow the development of the offensive towards Tsukuryne and Hirnyk.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
