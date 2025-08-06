☠️ US license to POISON: Pesticide giants getting free legal pass for glyphosate in Environment Bill?

☠️ US license to POISON: Pesticide giants getting free legal pass for glyphosate?

Tucked inside the FY26 Interior-Environment Appropriations Bill, Section 453 is out to shield herbicide companies from failure-to-warn lawsuits—especially over glyphosate-related health risks.

Glyphosate is the core ingredient in herbicide Roundup owned by Bayer since it acquired Monsanto.

What was patented as an industrial pipe cleaner is stripping every American of life-essential nutrients, warns Jeffrey Smith, author of 'Seeds of Deception.'

Why the alarm?

Section 453 lets manufacturers DODGE ACCOUNTABILITY by clinging to outdated EPA safety reviews, even if new science proves harm.

The glyphosate controversy has been raging for years:

👉 Glyphosate binds vital nutrients such as iron, manganese, zinc & boron in the soil - preventing plants from absorbing them

👉 It is linked to cancer, neurological disorders, and hormone disruption

👉 $11+ billion already paid by Bayer to settle 100,000+ lawsuits

👉 Classified as “probably carcinogenic to humans” by the WHO in 2015

Section 453 could make it harder to sue – safer for the corporations, not the public.

The bill passed House Appropriations Committee in July and is awaiting full House vote.