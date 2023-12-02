(MIRRORED VIDEO) SHARE THIS! THE DEMONS ARE CASTING SPELLS ON THE MINDLESS IDOL WORSHIPERS USING A FORM OF HYPNOSIS!

Video credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZBwZ30uOQM

This video speaks for itself on the inaugural opening of the Las Vegas Venue Sphere with Satanic Rock Band opening the spectacular Sphere on September 29, 2023.The Subliminal Cut is what was used in rapid fire images and in this case words racing across the enormous 3D 360 degree screen as subliminal suggestions or commands bypassing the conscious mind of the audiance and registering in the sub conscious activating through demonic spell casting which U2 have become masters of through their god Satan, Lucifer, the Devil. In combination with the song, melody and message woven into U2's music which they performed from their Achtung Baby 1991 Album, the spell casting became truly potent and demonic for the poor fools in attendance.

May JESUS help these poor, blind people who happily attended this Satanic Ritual, disguised as "entertainment".