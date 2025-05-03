Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 3 May 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of two air assault brigades, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Yunakovka, Budki, Sadki, Maryino (Sumy region), and Malye Prokhody (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns.

🔥 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of one mechanised brigade, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Glushenkovo, Vyssheye Solenoye, Druzhelyubovka, Kamenka, Olgovka, Sobolevka, Kupyansk, Krasnoye Pervoye, and Moscovka (Kharkov reg).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 220 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one Croatian-made Heron missile launcher, four motor vehicles, and five artillery guns, including two Western-made guns. Three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, one special operations brigade, and one territorial defence brigade near Seversk, Serebryanka, Zvanovka, Klinovoye, Verolyubovka, Aleksandro-Kalinovo, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 235 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, four artillery guns, including two Western-made guns. Four ammunition depots and one electronic warfare station were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one airborne brigade of the AFU, one special operations brigade, and one national guard brigade near Poltavka, Novoekonomicheskoye, Dimitrov, Novopavlovka, Tarasovka, Yelizavetovka, Lysovka, Beryozovka, Aleksandropol, Mirolyubovka, and Zverevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 460 troops, one French-made AMX tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one artillery gun.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one jaeger brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Zeleny Gai, Karla Marksa, Otradnoye, Bogatyr (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 8 motor vehicles, 4 field artillery guns, including two NATO-made guns.

💥 Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one mechanised brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Pavlovka, Kamenskoye, Novoandreyevka, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Romashkovo, Nikolskoye, Veletenskoye, Sadovoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

▪️ AFU losses up to 60 troops, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, and six motor vehicles. One electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were destroyed.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots, UAV and uncrewed surface vehicle control posts, one ammunition and explosives plant, as well as engaged temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas.

🎯 Air defence units shot down 7 U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and one HIMARS MLRS projectile as well as 292 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised:

▫️ 662 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 55,183 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,128 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,555 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 24,388 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,914 units of support military vehicles.

🎯 At night, the AFU attempted to deliver a missile strike by 8 Storm Shadow air-based cruise missiles and three Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles at infrastructure of the Crimean Peninsula from the territory of Ukraine. All the missiles were shot down by air defence systems. There were no casualties or destruction.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, units of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 23 uncrewed surface vehicles of the enemy attempting to attack coastal infrastructure facilities of the Crimean Peninsula.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry