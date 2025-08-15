The Big Risk of Wearables

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if your phone, tablet, or wearable wasn’t just tracking your steps—but silently impacting your health? In our latest interview, experts expose the hidden dangers of 24/7 EMF exposure, from fertility risks to compromised privacy. Learn how these hazards are affecting kids, teens, and YOU.
#EMF #HealthRisks #Wearables #TechTruth #DigitalDetox #EMFSafety #ProtectYourHealth #ScreenTime #RadiationRisks #PrivacyMatters
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport