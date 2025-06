HUMANITY HAS BEEN HOOD WINKED!

YOU'RE NUTS IF YOU THINK THINGS ARE NORMAL IN THIS GOD FORSAKEN WORLD! NO ONE TELLS THE TRUTH ANYMORE. THE RULE OF LAW IS DEAD. THE WORLD'S ECONOMY IS SLOWLY BEING CRUSHED AND THE WAR DRUMS CONSTANTLY BEAT NOW. POLITICIANS WOULDN'T KNOW THE TRUTH IF IT SMACKED THEM IN THE FACE. THE DEAD ELITE JERK PRICES UP AND DOWN LIKE A YO YO CONTINUALLY SCREWING YOU AND I. THE ONLY PEOPLE WHO PROTEST NOW ARE THE INSANE FAGOTS WHO HAVE DEMONS IN THEM. WHAT A HELL OF A WORLD WE LIVE IN. IT'S TRULY A MAD MAD MAD WORLD! PREP, PRAY AN STAY OUT OF THE WAY. THESE INSANE PEOPLE AND THEIR COUNTERPARTS THE ILLEGALS WILL BE COMING AFTER US ANY DAY NOW. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...