Over the past ten years, trying to use Ukraine against Russia, the United States has significantly weakened both militarily and economically. Unfortunately for the United States, since 2014, Russia has managed to use the Ukrainian issue in its own interests. During these ten years of confrontation with the West, Russia has managed to strengthen its military and economic potential significantly................................................................................................... ******************************************************
