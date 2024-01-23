To Watch Full Episode and to watch live Every Saturday ! Go here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/MITNE543:8

In this conversation, the speaker discusses a perception of reality behind the scenes, emphasizing that what is presented as politics is essentially a show or spectacle, often referred to as "bread and circus." Here are the key points:





Reality Behind the Scenes: The speaker asserts that there is a hidden reality or truth behind what is commonly perceived, indicating that there is more to the world than what is presented on the surface.





Politics as a Show: The speaker agrees with the notion that politics is a show, describing it as a "bread and circus," suggesting that political events are meant to entertain and distract the public rather than genuinely address crucial issues.





Designed and Planned: The speaker contends that everything happening, including the truth coming out, is not accidental but is intentionally designed and planned. This suggests a belief in hidden agendas and orchestrated events.





Transformation of the Medical System: There's mention of a significant transformation in the medical system, moving into a different system where monitoring plays a crucial role. The speaker questions how they can monitor individuals remotely, expressing skepticism or concern about the extent of surveillance.





Loss of Free Will: The speaker expresses concern that the monitoring and control in the medical system might lead to a loss of individual will and free will. There's a suggestion that external forces may take over a person's autonomy.





Speculation on Disembodied Spirits: The speaker introduces a speculative idea about disembodied spirits seeking vessels, alluding to a potentially supernatural or metaphysical aspect of reality.





Irony and Strangeness of Truth: The speaker finds irony and humor in the fact that reality is often stranger than fiction. This implies a belief in the unexpected and bizarre nature of the truth.





Appreciation and Farewell: The speaker expresses gratitude for the call, describing it as uplifting. There's a sense of appreciation for the audience's presence over the years, concluding with well-wishes and blessings.





Overall, the conversation touches on themes of hidden truths, skepticism towards political events, concerns about increasing surveillance in the medical system, and a hint of speculative or philosophical pondering about the nature of reality.





