Javier Milei Goes to Davos & Destroys Socialism & Cultural Marxism

Argentina’s wild-haired libertarian president, Javier Milei, delivered a 23-minute, no-holds-barred defense of individual liberty and free-market principles at this year’s World Economic Forum meeting. He also ripped into socialism, collectivism, and cultural Marxism in all their forms. On today’s show, we break down Milei’s speech.





Other stories today include:





@ [11:44] | Disease X is coming, and we’d better be ready to lock down and vaccinate again, according to the wannabe rulers at Davos;





@ [22:18] | A Canadian arsonist has just admitted he started 14 forest fires last year;





@ [32:00] | Guest James Howard Kunstler says the globalists are going to lose.