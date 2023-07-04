THEY HATE AMERICA, CHANGE MY MIND! HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP110

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BIG MIG SHOWMONDAY JULY 03, 2023
EPISODE 110-8PM
HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY
DO WE NEED FOURTH OF JULY 2.0
BARRACK & MICHAEL OBAMA HATE AMERICA
HOW MANY JOES ARE THERE?
CHINAS PAYMENTS TO BIDENS, CONFIRMED
FORMER U.S. ARMY COL. DOUGLAS MACGREGOR DOES NOT BELIEVE THE US WILL HAVE AN ELECTION IN 2024.HE ALSO PREDICTS A DIRE FINANCIAL SITUATION IN WHICH THE BANKS WILL REMAIN CLOSED FOR A NUMBER OF WEEKS.
