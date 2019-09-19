Trump's September 19, 2019, Executive Order 13887, Before "Pandemic" by The David Knight Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The David Knight Show: http://TheDavidKnightShow.com
President Donald J. Trump: https://DonaldJTrump.com
1,400+ Posts Published And Archived In 2024: https://EarthNewspaper.com
News Archive With Over 30,000 Posts: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Searchable By 1,234 Categories: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
Memes 1,300+ Published / Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
Featured News 7,500+ Posts Published: https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
Subscribe To The Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Support Honest Independent News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Donate Or Send Me A Prayer: https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper
29,000+ Posts / 8,000+ Added Yearly: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
8,000+ Videos, 47,000 Subscribers: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe To My New Rumble Channel: https://Rumble.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe To My Odysee Channel: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Featured Videos: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Featured Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive
Featured Music: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
For The Latest News Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/feed
Have News, Memes, Videos, Or Help: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Indy Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes / Poems: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes