West Virginia Official Accuses the CIA of Stealing the 2020 Election: "Gateway: Beyond the Headlines"
01:06 - West Virginia Secretary of State asserts the CIA covertly manipulated the 2020 election.
08:37 - Sarah Biden's congressional probe and her involvement in family's international dealings.
13:22 - Startling poll reveals widespread mail-in-ballot fraud.
28:40 - Political prisoner: Owen Schroyer's harrowing tale behind bars.
34:30 - Who will be Trump's right hand? VP contenders for 2024.
