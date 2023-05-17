Zeitgeist III : Moving Forward (2011) - How Humanity Set The Stage For Its Own Extinction

Zeitgeist: Moving Forward is the third installment in Peter Joseph's Zeitgeist document series. The film premiered at the JACC Theater in Los Angeles on January 15, 2011, at the Artivist Film Festival, was released in theaters and online. As of November 2014, the film had over 23 million views on YouTube. The film is arranged in four parts, each containing interviews, narration and animated sequences.



Synopsis

The film begins with an animated sequence narrated by Jacque Fresco. He describes his adolescent life and his discontinuation of public education at the age of 14 and describes his early life influences.



Part I: Human Nature

Human behavior and the nature vs. nurture debate is discussed, which Robert Sapolsky refers to as a "false dichotomy." Disease, criminal activity, and addictions are also discussed. The overall conclusion of Part I is that the social environment, the cultural conditioning, and past (traumatic) experiences play the main part in shaping human behavior, and so, by consequence, human societies.



Part II: Social Pathology

John Locke and Adam Smith are discussed in regard to modern economics. The film critically questions the economic need for private property, money, and the inherent inequality between agents and people in the system. Also seen critically is the need for cyclical consumption and the destructive development called "planned obsolescence", in order to maintain market share and continuously increasing profits, resulting in extreme amounts of wasted resources. According to the documentary, the current 'monetary system' will result in default and hyperinflation at some future time. We have now arrived at that time, predicted in this documentary, in 2011.



Part III: Project Earth

As with Zeitgeist: Addendum, the film presents a "resource-based economy" as advocated by Jacque Fresco, discussing how human civilization could start from a new beginning in relation to resource types, locations, quantities, to satisfy human needs; track the consumption and depletion of resources to regulate human demands and increase the health of the condition of the environment.



Part IV: Rise

The current worldwide situation is described as disastrous, which it is. A case is presented that pollution, deforestation, climate change, overpopulation, and warfare are all created and perpetuated by the socioeconomic system. Various poverty statistics are shown that suggest a progressive worsening of the world culture.



The final scene of the film shows a partial view of earth from space, followed by a sequence of superimposed statements; "This is your world", "This is our world", and "The revolution is now".

Zeitgeist II : Addendum (2008). Social Pathology

https://www.brighteon.com/2f5caec9-9261-427c-b62d-89567c09dfc1

Zeitgeist I : The Movie (2007) - A Sociological Documentary, Revealing Occultism, Shaping Today's Deceived, Manipulated & Terrorized Societies

https://www.brighteon.com/248f2e39-f99e-4d9e-b060-f43001fdbf52













