© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Divine Order of Restoration
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 8 months ago
Ancient Path New Moon was created by Rivkah Biderman. Her passion to understand the true biblical calendar and desire to see it restored to the people of יהוה has caused her to spend years and countless hours in nature observing, seeking, and exploring the how, when, and where of the timing of the firstfruits offerings.
This is the only location that you hear about the wild heirloom wheat that was used in the first-century temple for Shavuot’s first fruits offering. It is annually inspected and reported here.https://www.insearchofhisancientpath.com/the-root-of-love-and-life/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.